Another Overwatch star is crossing over to Heroes of the Storm.

Blizzard revealed a new character, the mech-riding D.Va, for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). The announcement happened as Blizzard showed off Heroes of the Storm 2.0, which adds a new rewards system to the free-to-play game, in a stream. New content like this keeps players engaged and can attract new ones.

D.Va joins Overwatch’s Genji and Diablo II’s Cassia the Amazon as the newest characters. D.Va is a tank in Overwatch, a character that can absorb a lot damage before dying. In Overwatch, her mech has its own health pool. When it dies, D.Va ejects. She is much weaker in this state, but she can resummon her mech if she lives long enough. She can also absorb enemy projectiles and self-destruct her mech. Her unique background, a cute Korean pro-gamer turned defender of justice, has made her popular with fans.

We don’t know exactly how D.Va will play in Heroes of the Storm, but other Overwatch characters have retained many of their abilities in the transition.

Blizzard does not release player numbers for Heroes of the Storm, but it’s unlikely that it is matching League of Legends and Dota 2, the two most popular MOBAs. However, the new heroes and the 2.0 loot system could attract new fans.

Along with 2.0, Blizzard is giving players a choice of four “mega hero bundles.” Each one contains 20 heroes for free, helping players quickly build up a meaty roster.