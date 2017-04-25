Paragon just got a little faster.

Epic Games has released a new patch for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) for PC and PlayStation 4. The update adds a new hero, Revenant, which the developer announced last week. But the patch also includes some changes, such as notably reducing respawn timers. Paragon has over 832,000 active players as of January, and updates like this can keep them engaged. It also helps them compete with other MOBAs, like Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm. That free-to-play game for PC is releasing a big 2.0 update that gives players more rewards and free heroes.

The free-to-play game is still in open beta, meaning that Epic Games is still adding features and tweaking things. However, the line between an open beta and a full release can become blurry for a free-to-play MOBA, which has to add new heroes and make balance changes after release anyway.

When you die in Paragon, you have to wait before you can return to the game. This is a respawn timer. The timer used to go up 5.8 seconds every level you earned, but Epic has reduced that to 5.2 seconds. This will result in faster games with less downtime for players.

The update also adds new cosmetic items to the game’s loot crates, and players can also select theme music for the main menu (something the community had been requesting). You can find a full list of changes and additions in the patch notes.