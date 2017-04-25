We’re looking for an experienced social media executive to lead our strategy and expansion of the VB brand through social networks.

VB’s mission is be the authoritative source on the most transformative technologies. That gives us great meaning, but we also want to distribute our content as efficiently and engagingly as possible.

That’s why this Head of Social Media position is so important.

You will be responsible for the execution and measurement of all social media activities. You will manage VentureBeat’s social media presence across our three business units: editorial/news, events, and insights/research businesses. You’ll amplify the daily flow of useful content for our regular news followers and also execute the social media aspects of broader marketing campaigns, including for our sponsors. You’ll have a knack for knowing what type of content is engaging to people on these channels and develop a plan to improve engagement and referral traffic over time.

To apply, or for further information, please write to Jobs@VentureBeat.com with “Head of Social Media” in the subject line.

Responsibilities:

Create, manage, and grow VentureBeat’s social media presence and social applications on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, and other strategically relevant online properties end-to-end

Track social media experiments around growth and engagement in a social media testing roadmap

Develop and execute paid social media and influencer strategies to support VentureBeat events and other products

Drive increased fan/like/follower engagement across social media channels

Drive increased referral traffic from social media channels back to venturebeat.com

Conduct outreach to others across the social graph, identifying passionate and influential advocates and establishing mutually beneficial relationships with them

Monitor mentions of VentureBeat across social media and respond appropriately

Analytics:

Measure increased fan/like/follower engagement across social media channels

Measure increased referral traffic from social media channels back to venturebeat.com

Measure impact of social media on revenue and profit and dig into the numbers on a regular basis

Public Relations:

Measure and monitor social media activity and respond when needed

Job Requirements:

Live in the social media stream and love it

Manage time and team tools effectively

Excellent internal workplace communication

Listen to the market and bring insights to our respective teams

Love testing out new approaches, know how to measure impact and make adjustments

Comprehension of how open graph integration works and how technology can help drive growth and engagement across social channels

Experience: