One of the best things that Nintendo added to Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U is its blistering-fast 200cc racing tier, and now that the Deluxe version of this game is out soon, I’m going to attempt to conquer this mode once and for all.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches for Switch on April 28, and we still love the racer even if it hasn’t added a ton of new stuff. In my opinion, it’s the best Mario Kart ever made and an absolute must-have for anyone who didn’t own Nintendo’s last home console. And now that I have a way to play it whenever and wherever I am, I’m dedicating myself to taking on the 200cc mode.

I’m calling it “Perfect 200cc Quest,” and here are the rules:

I must get first place in every race in every cup in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s 200cc mode (this is how you get the gold trophy with 3 stars).

I will do each cup in order.

And I cannot move on from a cup until I get the 3-star trophy.

Sounds simple? Well, it’s not. I’m anticipating a lot of frustration and cussing out last-second blue shells. Join me, won’t you?

I’ve uploaded two episodes so far, and you can watch them right here: