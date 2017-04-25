We consulted experts and scientists from all over the world, and they confirmed our greatest fear: E3 is spreading to take over more and more of the calendar.

We have seven episodes left before we have to show up in Los Angeles for the big Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show. To give the event the proper coverage it deserves, we’re going to break down what to expect from each of the big companies starting with Electronic Arts.

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

On top of kicking off our E3 2017 coverage, we also go over the schedule for Summer Games Done Quick, which is coming up at the beginning of July. That speedrunning marathon will last a week and raise money for Doctors Without Borders, and some of the highlights include a one-handed Nier: Automata run and a Titanfall 2 run.

Join us, won’t you?