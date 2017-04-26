Venture Capital firms first to take AptoZen’s predictive hiring approach to startups

AptoZen, a global leader in cloud-based Predictive Talent Acquisition technology announced today the expansion of their predictive hiring model for VCs. AptoZen is a SaaS hiring platform which uses machine-learning with a human-touch to source and build the right teams for any company, especially startups.

With VCs taking an active role in building founding teams in their portfolio companies, AptoZen’s solution provides them a bespoke data-driven way to predict who will create business success even before they are hired for the job. VCs expect their startups’ leaders to be laser-focused on growth and nurturing the right teams to achieve that outcome. However, finding the right people and hiring them takes time and training; the time that startup CEOs don’t really have and would rather spend on perfecting their business. Their biggest opportunity is finding that right team quickly, because even the most brilliant innovations fail if hiring the right people gets delayed or if the wrong people are hired into the team.

One such investor who has leveraged AptoZen is Jon Soberg, advisor at 8VC and COO of a parking management tech startup called ParkJockey. “AptoZen’s approach to talent is one that I highly recommend as the approach, business model and team are closely aligned to help find the best fit,” says Soberg. AptoZen brings combined learnings and experience of building teams at small, medium and large companies and recommends the kinds of people a startup needs, systematically, even before the they are hired. “It’s like going to a doctor for a check-up. If your doctor tells you to make a change to prevent a problem down the road, you’d do it. That’s what we’re doing,” according to Mukund Sundaram, Chief Revenue Officer of AptoZen.

AptoZen’s unique value is in pre-empting hiring problems with data, technology and pricing that makes hiring easy, predictable and straightforward. AptoZen’s power comes from a comprehensive data model derived from hundreds of thousands of talent-matching situations that allows it to do hiring incredibly fast. “The average time to hire for our customers is 22 days. With the investor in mind, we know that time spent finding the right hire is lost opportunity for growth,” says Sundaram.

8VC is a VC firm consisting of a dynamic group of entrepreneurs, engineers, financiers and philosophers who are leading major rounds to fuel high-potential companies with transformative ideas. Learn more about 8VC at 8vc.com.

ParkJockey is a rapidly growing technology start-up with a focus on helping drivers get the best parking spaces in the off-street market via reservations or on-the-spot payments. With over 100,000 parking spaces under management, ParkJockey is currently operating in Miami, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and all major cities in the UK. To learn more, visit www.parkjockey.com or download ParkJockey app for your iOS and Android device.

About AptoZen:

AptoZen is a fully funded tech venture of Intrax, a global organization that believes in connecting people through cultural exchanges. Intrax has operations in more than 100 countries worldwide and offers exchange programs, international au pairs, work travel and global internships.

