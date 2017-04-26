You don’t have to wait until November to play the new Call of Duty game … as long as you preorder it.

Activision did a big reveal of the game today, and the publisher announced that Call of Duty: WWII will hit PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Like with many of the previous installments in this shooter series, however, it is getting a beta that will enable you to test out many of its online multiplayer functions early. At this point, that early access does not have a date, but Activision did confirm that preordering the game will get you into the beta — and you’ll get in even earlier if you preorder on PlayStation 4.

I’ve reached out to Activision to confirm a couple of things. So far the company hasn’t said whether or not you’ll have to preorder the game to get into the beta. And while the publisher has implied the test will hit other platforms, we’ve also asked if that includes the PC. We’re still waiting for Activision’s response to these queries, and we’ll update this post with any new information.

Big prerelease beta tests for Call of Duty games is nothing new. Activision did this following the reveal of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, and that quickly caught on and helped build a tremendous amount of buzz for that game’s November release. Since then, Activision has regularly thrown betas for its Call of Duty games in an effort to get players excited about upcoming releases.