Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released the first glimpse of this year’s Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: WWII. The official trailer shows off the World War II setting, where you will play a soldier in a squad in one of the most famous American divisions in the war, the 1st Infantry Division (also known as the Fighting First).

Sledgehammer has taken Call of Duty back to its roots, delivering a World War II experience for fans who may never have experience it in Call of Duty before. It has been about eight years since the last Second World War game for Call of Duty (that was World at War).

The timing is good because technology has advanced and developers now have the capability to make a game that is high-quality, visually compelling, much more realistic, and emotionally moving than ever before. You can tell that by looking at the images and the trailer, which clearly have the highest production values. The game is expected to arrive in November on the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Image Credit: Activision/Sledgehammer

Players will battle across Europe, following the historical path of the 1st Infantry Division. It includes the horrific landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day in Normandy and conflicts at Aachen, Hürtgen Forest, and the Battle of the Bulge. You’ll follow the story of Ronald “Red” Daniels, a young United States Army private, as he and his squad trek through the harrowing European theater of war. The player will also join Allied forces from the U.K. and the French Resistance.

Activision will slowly reveal the storyline and details of the game, which includes single-player campaign, multiplayer, and cooperative play. Today’s revelations focus on the single-player campaign and the game’s setting.

One thing you’ll notice is that Sledgehammer Games isn’t going purely for action. Nearly 300 people have been working on the game for 2.5 years at Sledgehammer’s headquarters in Foster City, California. They say that they’re creating an experience for the gamer, to make someone feel emotion and see what it was like to see the best and worst of war.