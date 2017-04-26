Burnout may be dead, but we can still have some car-exploding fun.

Three Fields Entertainment announced Danger Zone today, a car-based destruction game that will come out in May for PlayStation 4 and PC. The project takes inspiration from the Burnout series’ Crash Mode, which had players using an exploding car to try and cause as much damage as possible. Criterion Games was behind the Burnout series, and Criterion founders Fiona Sperry and Alex Ward started Three Fields Entertainment.

We haven’t had a new Burnout game since Burnout Paradise in 2008. For fans of the franchise, this could be the closest thing we get to a new installment.

This is the third game from Three Fields Entertainment, an independent British studio, following the arcade shooter Lethal VR and Dangerous Golf, which added explosions and destruction to the serene sport.

“Danger Zone takes what made the Crash Mode featured in 2004’s Burnout 3: Takedown so popular and transforms it into an all new car-crashing, arcade-style puzzle game,” Fiona Sperry, founder and chief executive officer of Three Fields Entertainment, said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We look forward to engaging those same fans by delivering an entirely new and extremely fun experience.”