CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 26, 2017–

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB Markets: FPVDD), which is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of body worn cameras and accessories, announced today that representatives of the company recently attended the Asia World Electronic Expo in Hong Kong. The company representatives also visited its body camera factory located in Shenzhen, China as well has several factories that produce electronic devices that the company will introduce and offer for sale in Q1.

Our visit to Hong Kong and Shenzhen China was key in keeping pace with new technology and to insure we are working with the best designers and manufacturers available.

The latest camera design we are pursuing will utilize the Ambarella A12 chipset. The A12 is the latest design by Ambarella and will allow our engineers to add technology to our cameras that currently is unavailable such as 2K video recording, streaming video and 4G transmission.

We also met with key manufacturers in Shenzhen that will be producing a new line of surveillance cameras that will be introduced in Q1. These cameras are a direct result of requests from our current law enforcement customers.

The Force Protection Video LE10 and LE50 cameras are rugged HD design which incorporates Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ: GPRO) sports cameras.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Paul Feldman at FORCE PROTECTION VIDEO EQUIPMENT or email at info@forceprovideo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426006163/en/

Force Protection Video Equipment

Paul Feldman, 919-780-7897

info@forceprovideo.com

www.forceprovideo.com