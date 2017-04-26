David Goldhill will step down as president and CEO of the Game Show Network (GSN) after a decade on the job.

He will stay onboard until a successor is found, according a statement issued by GSN, which is best known for casino games such as Mirrorball Slots and GSN Grand Casino. More recently, the company launched its Sparcade real-money wagering platform for competitive gamers.

“After 10 years as CEO of GSN, I have informed our board that I will be stepping down this year,” Goldhill said in a statement. “I am working with our shareholders to identify new leadership for both our television and games businesses, and will be fully engaged in managing both businesses until new executives are in place.”

Image Credit: GSN

He added, “I am very proud of all that has been accomplished in the past ten years, and believe as strongly as ever in our extraordinary opportunity for growth and innovation in both television and games. I thank our shareholders – Sony and AT&T – for their consistently strong support of both of our businesses. And I am especially grateful to all of my colleagues at GSN, whose dedication and talent have transformed this Company.”

Aside from Sparcade, GSN’s most recent launch was Wheel of Fortune Slots. In January, the company laid off some developers as it focused on social casino, solitaire, bingo, and skill-based games.

Founded in 1999, GSN Games is co-owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Entertainment Group.