In 2016, the first wave of artificial intelligence technology in the shape of chatbots hit the market hard. The wonder twins of natural language processing and machine learning had enabled one of the first facets of AI technology that could be harnessed inexpensively across the board by savvy marketers with a taste for innovation.

Messaging giants and social media powerhouses like Facebook gave developers the platform to create quickly conceived, low-cost chatbots for their brands and services. Arguably, it helped to usher in a new era in UI technology and marketing communication: the era of the conversational interface. It’s technology that changes the way that consumers communicate and engage with brands, creating the possibility of a whole new relationship with your customers

Amazon Echo and Google Home have already completely transformed the way their customers enagage, and startups sprung up like weeds, like bots and artificial intelligence company Kasisto. It turned out to be a ripe plum, raising $9.2 million in its last round of funding. And also among the few, the happy few, to actually figure the secret to harnessing the next step in AI.

Far more companies failed, and continue to fail.

Chatbots were supposed to be blank checks, the marketing and technology breakthrough for companies looking for ways to monetize the huge new leaps in artificial intelligence. Instead, so many simply faded as fast as they came on the scene. They weren’t backed with solid business models, addressing real pain points or solving problems, because marketers weren’t asking the right questions, customers weren’t engaging, and chatbots were too often gimmicks instead of disruptors.

But if you think your company has got what it takes to become the next unicorn in the bots and artificial intelligence space, you need to get funding. VC firms have seen too many AI and bot companies flame out –how do you convince them your company won’t be one of them?

