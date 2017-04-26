The GamesBeat staff has decided that we need to build a stronger bond, and so we decided to come together as a team in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The results weren’t great on the leaderboard, but I think we all came out winners in the game of friendship.

Battlegrounds is one of the most popular PC games right now. It has you and up to 99 others dropping out of a plane on an island. Your goal is simple: Outlive everyone else. If you are the last person standing, you win. To accomplish that, you need to spend most of the match sneaking around looking for weapons, armor, and health without drawing too much attention. It’s out now for $30 on the Early Access portal for unfinished games on the Steam service, but it’s already delivering one hell of a thrilling experience.

After playing it solo for the last couple of weeks, I decided that it was time to recruit some help. So I (GamesBeat PC gaming reporter Jeffrey Grubb) brought along GamesBeat writer Mike Minotti and managing editor Jason Wilson on my quest for No. 1. What we found is that the game is quite a bit different as a team game, and it was interesting to explore the world as a group. What was even more interesting is how quickly everything fell apart when we got into combat. I think I’m going to have to take Hearthstone away from Mike and Jason until they practice their gunfighting a bit more.

Go ahead and click play above to watch our squad matches of Battleground.