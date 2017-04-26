If you ever smashed Hot Wheels together as a kid and connected loop after loop of that orange track, the next content update for Forza Horizon 3 is probably for you.

Microsoft revealed today that its open-world racer is getting a new Hot Wheels expansion May 9 on both PC and Xbox One. This add-on pack will introduce a number of new vehicles that are all replicas of the famous automobile toys. The DLC will also introduced six new islands that you get to by driving on a Hot Wheels track configured in corkscrews, loops, and other wild shapes.

With this add-on, developer Turn 10 is not just introducing nostalgic content, it’s also amping up the gameplay. The core Forza Horizon 3 game is fast with lots of crazy races and other missions, but it also mostly stays on the ground. With Hot Wheels, the action is going hundreds of meters into the air, and races are getting elements like boost pads and half pipes. This is a fundamental change to Forza Horizon, and one that pairs nicely with Mattel’s die-cast car toys.

Here are the 10 new cars you will get with this add-on pack:

1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill

2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2016 Zenvo ST1

2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2010 Pagani Zonda R

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

Outside of the DLC, however, Turn 10 is also planning a major update for every Forza Horizon owner. On May 9, the company will patch the game, which should significantly improve its performance on Windows 10.

“These changes include improved new support for numerous popular driving wheels, improved CPU performance, additional graphical options, and more,” Forza community manager Brian Ekberg wrote in a blog post.

Previously, Forza Horizon 3 was one of the most demanding PC games on CPUs, and this held it back from running smoothly on a number of powerful rigs running high-end graphics cards. If Turn 10 was able to optimize that, a whole new audience could potentially enjoy one of the best racers ever at ultra-high resolutions and 60 frames per second on their computers.