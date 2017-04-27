If you installed AMD’s new Radeon software today, you probably noticed a new icon on your Windows desktop.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

AMD launched the latest version of its Crimson ReLive Edition software, which features support for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III and a 7 percent increase in performance for the new RX 580 GPU. But this update also adds a web shortcut icon to your desktop that takes you to the signup page for publisher Bethesda’s ongoing Quake Champions beta test. The icon pops up with no obvious warning or way to opt-out from AMD, and the link even goes through the Bit.ly URL-shortening service that at first obscures the final destination and the referral ID.

I’ve reached out to AMD to ask about the details of how this promotion for Bethesda and developer id Software’s upcoming arena shooter works, and I’ll update this post with any new information from the company.

It is worth noting that Bethesda and id have an existing relationship with AMD’s Radeon brand. For example, AMD is giving anyone who buys its Radeon RX 480 video card a free copy of Doom. Now, it looks like the companies have partnered up in an effort to pair together Quake Champions with AMD GPUs.

And that partnership does make a lot of sense because both AMD and Id are pursuing similar advancements in graphics technology. Doom was one of the first triple-A games to get an update to support the Vulkan graphics library, which is the tech that acts as the backbone of most modern 3D games. Vulkan is the followup to the OpenGL library and an alternative to Microsoft’s DirectX. But because of the way AMD designs its cards, Vulkan-based games get a significant boost on Radeon chips as opposed to the minor bump (or occasional performance reduction) on Nvidia’s GeForce lineup.