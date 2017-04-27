The war between vikings, samurai, and knights is getting a supply drop of new content.

Ubisoft announced today that For Honor’s second season — Shadow and Might — will start on May 16. This will bring new content, including characters and maps, to the fighting game. For Honor came out in February for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it was the top-selling game in the U.S. that month according to The NPD Group. Adding new content can keep players engaged and attract new ones.

The two new maps, Forge and Temple Garden, will be available for free to all players. The new characters, the Shinobi and Centurion, are only available to season pass holders on May 16. Starting on May 23, other players can unlock them using Steel, For Honor’s in-game currency.

The second season also resets the game’s faction war. For Honor has players fighting for either knights, vikings, or samurai. The start of a new season will open a new chapter in that player struggle.

Fan have criticized For Honor for its expensive in-game items, server issues, and lack of communication (not responding to players’ questions in the game’s forums or through social media), even threatening a boycott last month until the developer addressed player concerns in a livestream. Ubisoft noted that a recent patch improved network stability and balanced the game’s characters.