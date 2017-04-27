Nintendo reported tonight that it has sold more than 2.74 million units of its Nintendo Switch game console since it went on sale in March, and it has also sold more than 2.76 million copies of its flagship Switch game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company reported the numbers in its earnings report for the fiscal year ended March 2017. Nintendo reported revenues of $4.4 billion, compared to about $4.5 billion a year ago. Profit was $921 million, compared to $148 million a year earlier.

The Nintendo 3DS sales were up 7.7 percent from a year ago, while the Nintendo Wii U was down 77 percent. The 3DS saw a 14 percent increase in software sales, partly driven by the strength of Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sun & Moon. The latter sold 15.44 million units.

If you add the Wii U version sales, then The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tops 3.84 million copies sold. That’s strong for game that has been out for a month.

Amiibo sold 9.1 million figures and 9.3 million cards for the entire fiscal year. In the prior year, Nintendo sold 24.7 million and 28.90 million units.