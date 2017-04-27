Nintendo added a new family member to its handhelds today.

The Japanese company will launch a new 2DS XL handheld on July 28 in the U.S. for $150.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL system gives consumers a third choice of handheld systems, one that offers pricing and features that fit between the Nintendo 2DS and New Nintendo 3DS XL systems.The Nintendo 2DS XL will launch on the same day as two big new games for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems: Hey! Pikmin and Miitopia.

“This new addition to Nintendo’s portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the hand-held market,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a beautiful clamshell design and offers a great balance between price and performance.”

The new system will be available in a stylish black/turquoise color, and will use the same size large screen found on New Nintendo 3DS XL systems. As the name of the new system implies, visuals will be displayed in 2D only.

The system is lighter but still packs the same processing power as New Nintendo 3DS XL, and has built-in near-field communication (NFC) to support for Amiibo cards and figures.