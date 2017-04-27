One of the hottest games on Steam right now shows why the PC platform is so ideal for experimenting with different forms of gameplay.

GamesBeat has become enamored with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This is a battle royale game, where a group of up to 100 players find themselves jumping out of an airplane and onto an island full of weapons, vehicles … and bloodthirsty gamers. Your goal is to outlast everyone else, either by killing or avoiding them, in an ever-shrinking playing zone. In recent weeks, you could find 100,000 or more people playing it at the same time on Steam.

Survival games have been big for several years now, going back to the zombie mod DayZ for the military shooter Arma 2. Battlegrounds also started as an Arma mod, and you can find the influence of games such as Ark: Survival Evolved and Rust in it as well.

And it shows the creativity of the PC gaming platform. You won’t find this sort of player-driven development evolution on console or mobile. It can’t exist on PlayStation or Xbox because of the lack of mods and open development engines, and you won’t find it on smartphones and tablets because it doesn’t have this modding culture (nor does it really work for that platform).

It’s what makes PC gaming special, and it’s why we’re working with Intel to focus more on gaming’s oldest and most exciting platform.

So look for Col_Manischewitz on Battlegrounds — and cap my ass if you get a chance to do so!

—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

P.S. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3’s opening mission is a little more difficult than we were prepared for.

From GamesBeat

Beyond GamesBeat

