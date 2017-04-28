Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, Nintendo reveals the New 2DS XL, the PlayStation 4 hits 60 million sold, and Star Wars gets a match-3 puzzle game.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

Above: The infamous Night Trap is coming to PS4.

Image Credit: Screaming Villains

News

Mobile and social

Above: The original series bridge in Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Previews, reviews, and interviews

This post is part of the PC Gaming channel, presented by the Intel® Game Dev program.