Google Maps #1, Waze #2, RedZone Map #3

MIAMI & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 28, 2017–

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) and RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map™ app, announced today that, just one week into its London launch, the app has climbed to #3 on AppAnnie’s charts in the UK in all navigation categories, positioned right after Google Maps and Waze.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005444/en/

RedZone #3 in London (Photo: Business Wire)

The initial results of RedZone Map’s London launch verify that this real-time crime mapping app, which enables users to become more aware of the safety conditions around them, addresses a previously unmet need in mobile navigation.

RedZone has developed the app’s proprietary technology considerably since its initial launch, incorporating predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and powerful social listening capabilities.

When discussing the popularity of the socially empowering app, Ted Farnsworth, founder of RedZone, said: “It is rewarding, but it does not surprise me. Today’s world feels different than the one I grew up in, and I believe others are seeing situational awareness as a significant concern, attempting to comprehend risks and trying to enhance their personal safety.”

About RedZone Map

RedZone (Zone Technologies, Inc.) is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. and Israel. It has created a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology to guide users to their destinations, giving them a choice of a safer route vs. a riskier route. The app incorporates a social media component, which allows for “it’s happening now” crime reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is available on the RedZone Map website. Zone Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) is the creator of RedZone Map.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) provides information technology consulting, training services, software products and an enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. Servicing Fortune 500 corporations and other large organizations, HMNY focuses mainly on BFSI technology verticals. HMNY’s solutions cover the entire spectrum of IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although HMNY’s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and any subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNY’s current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005444/en/

Landis Communications

Media Contact:

Greg Bortkiewicz, 415-359-2306

redzone@landispr.com

www.landispr.com