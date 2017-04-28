Mario fans aren’t just making their own levels. They’re making Nintendo happy.

Nintendo revealed that Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS has sold 2 million copies in its financial report for the fiscal year ending in March 2017. The game, which has players creating their own Mario stages by dragging and dropping tools via a touchscreen, came out on the 3DS in December.

Super Mario Maker first came out for the Wii U in 2015. It was one of the few bright spots in the struggling system’s history, managing to sell over a million units. But the 3DS has a larger install base than the Wii U. Bringing Mario Maker to the platform opens it up to bigger audience.

Nintendo released its new system, the Switch, last month. The Switch is a console/portable hybrid, which had some people thinking that it might replace both the Wii U and the 3DS. But Nintendo isn’t done with the handheld platform. Yesterday, it announced the New Nintendo 2DS XL, a new, 3D-less version of the system that will cost $150. The success of Super Mario Maker shows why Nintendo isn’t willing to toss the 3DS aside just yet.

Nintendo has not yet announced a version of Super Mario Maker for the Switch. So, if you want to build Mario courses on the go, you’ll have to grab the 3DS version.