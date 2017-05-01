GamesBeat 2017 will take place at San Francisco’s beautiful Fort Mason on October 5 and October 6. You can buy an early-bird ticket here and save $395.

If you could see the future of games before it happens, that would give your business a competitive advantage. It’s like having a time machine, where you can see the future and return to the present. You could also go back to the past to the retro days of gaming to get the lessons that matter. This is the idea driving the theme for our GamesBeat 2017 conference.

We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in games, and that’s what makes it fun and unpredictable. But we’ll make sure that we get the most interesting leaders of the industry to speak. And we won’t just talk about old times. Rather, we’ll pair the speakers from the past with the leaders of today, so they can talk about the relevant strategies for the future.

We’ll touch on the parts of gaming that are driving excitement, growth, and new startups. That includes augmented reality, virtual reality, esports, influencers, mobile games, core games, indies, new game technologies, and the connection games, tech, and science fiction. We want to show you the edge and the strategies that will succeed in the future.

Image Credit: VentureBeat

The past can be prologue. But games have changed as they’ve reached a billion people and $100 billion in yearly revenues, reaching the mainstream like they never have before. Can we still apply the lessons from the past to the current and future market place? And, what type of innovations and companies will draw the blueprint of what’s to come? So much of the industry’s internal narrative has been about it being cutting edge. How can we imagine a broader set of drivers other than technology that shape the industry?

GamesBeat 2017 is the destination conference for networking, inspiring talks, intelligent interaction, and getting all the right people in the room to make great deals happen. It targets game and tech industry CEOs, executives, marketers, investors, venture capitalists, and developers.

Our first speakers include Steven Roberts, chairman of ESL, the biggest independent esports tournament company; Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, creator of Eve Online and VR games such as Eve Valkyrie; and Bernie Stolar, CEO of The Stolar Group and former head at Sony’s U.S. PlayStation business and Sega of America.

Advisory board

Nicole Lazzaro, CEO of XEO Design

Nick Beliaeff, senior vice president at Spin Master

Noah Falstein, chief game designer at Google

James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House

Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research

Nathan Stewart, Dungeons & Dragons senior director, Wizards of the Coast

Peter Levin, president of Lionsgate Interactive

Ravi Belwal, global partner manager for games at Samsung

Kate Connally, Google

Sunny Dhillon, partner at Signia Venture Partners

Michael Metzger, senior vice president at Houlihan Lokey

Mihir Shah, CEO of Immersv

Zvi Greenstein, general manager at Nvidia

Gordon Bellamy, visiting scholar at USC

Tadgh Kelly, Vreal

Tom Sanocki, CEO of Limitless

Phil Sanderson, managing director at IDG Ventures

Walter Driver, CEO of Scopely

David Pokress, senior vice president at AdColony

Topics will include:

Intersection of sci-fi, games and tech

Platforms:Where to place your bets? AR,VR, & more

Creating a culture of inspiration and creativity

Emerging markets for games

Monetization: How to acquire and retain users

Esports and building the community

Deals: Follow the money

Diversity and the expanding ecosystem

Early Access as a business model

How mods can launch new game genres

What game engine should you use?