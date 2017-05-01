TwitchCon has become a place where the influencers on the Twitch video livestreaming service gather. And this year, the event will take place will take place October 20 to October 22 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Twitch sent out its call for content today for the TwitchCon event. Members of the Twitch and broader content creator community are invited to submit session ideas for consideration via TwitchCon.com.

This year’s event is also going to expand beyond gaming, and that’s one of the big questions for livestreaming. Will it expand far beyond gaming? That’s one of the reasons that Amazon paid $970 million for Twitch in 2014. topics will likely range from new features on Twitch, moderation, monetization, and broadcasting best practices.

Call for content submissions will close on July 3, and Twitch will notify presenters on submissions by July 17.

“Year over year, the Twitch community has surfaced incredible content for TwitchCon, spanning broadcasting best practices, navigating the games industry, cultivating inclusivity, and dozens of other relevant topics,” said Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham, director of Twitch Studios, in a statement. “Given all of the changes we’ve made to our platform since our last TwitchCon and how our community never ceases to surprise us in positive ways, we are eager to see what creative suggestions are submitted this year.”

The first round of tickets for TwitchCon 2017 will be available to the public at the end of May.