The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild already has dozens of hours of content, and Nintendo is revealing how it’s going to add to one of the best games it’s ever made.

The first expansion pack for the hit Switch and Wii U game is called The Master Trials, and it will launch this summer. You can get it in a $20 bundle with the second set of downloadable content that’s due out this holiday. While you’ll still have to a wait few more weeks for the first DLC, Nintendo is finally detailing what you can expect from The Master Trials’ combat challenge, higher difficulty, and extra map options.

Here’s what’s new:

Trial of the Sword: This is a 45-room dungeon that will pit you against one enemy after the other. Link starts out with nothing but the Master Sword in this mode, but by completing this gauntlet, you’ll unlock the full power of Link’s legendary weapon at all times (instead of just when you’re near certain enemies).

Hard Mode: This is Breath of the Wild’s equivalent of the Master Quest. Enemies all increase in strength, and it will introduce a new tier of enemies that were not in the standard mode.

Image Credit: Nintendo Hero’s Path Mode: This map option will show players everywhere they’ve been on the map. You can now see where you’ve explored and what parts of the world you missed.

Travel Medallion: This enables you to create a temporary custom fast-travel spot where ever you want.

Korok Mask: This tool, which you’ll have to find, makes it easier to find Korok Seeds.

New equipment: The Master Trials will introduce new equipment inspired by past Zelda characters and games like Midna, Tingle, and Majora’s Mask.

Everything here could change how players approach the game, and it could give Breath of the Wild — already one of the best-selling games of the year — a second wind. And it could give Nintendo a wave of extra revenue … I know that I’m about to go spend $20 right now myself.