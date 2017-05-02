At its education event in New York City today, Microsoft announced a new edition of its latest operating system: Windows 10 S. Available on first-party and third-party hardware — Microsoft will be releasing its own Windows 10 S device and will also let manufacturers sell their own — Windows 10 S is a streamlined edition of Windows 10 aimed at the education market. Microsoft partners will begin offering PCs running Windows 10 S PCs this summer starting at $189.

We had the opportunity to talk to Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president in Microsoft’s operating systems group, about the new Windows 10 S release. “We really are working hard to deliver the best platform for education, for students of all ages and school districts of all devices,” Belfiore, who also happens to be the education sponsor and advocate on the Windows team, told VentureBeat.

The main way that Windows 10 S differs from the other editions is that it can only run apps from the Windows Store. That includes Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps and Win32 apps that Microsoft has approved into its app store. Not coincidentally, Microsoft is bringing Office to the Windows Store.

The goal is to avoid the problems of traditional Win32 apps that often run in the background and push their own updates. Microsoft wants to stop apps from hooking into the boot and sign-in process to handle all their own updates, which in turn slows down startup time. Windows Store can take care of this today, but Windows 10 S makes it the only way to install and update apps. As a result, Microsoft hopes Windows 10 S will be able to offer faster sign-in times (about 15 seconds) and better battery life.

Terry Myerson, executive vice president for Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group, demoed Windows 10 S onstage. He showed how users are blocked from installing apps from the web, how much faster Windows 10 S signs in compared to Windows 10 Pro that has many apps in the boot process, and how schools can manage hundreds of devices.

This is still a full version of Windows 10. It’s just locked down to only work with apps that Microsoft has approved, similar to how Apple and Google lock down iOS and Android to their respective app stores.

Windows 10 S also differs in two others ways. It is cloud-manageable (Windows 10 Home is not, but Pro is) through Microsoft’s Intune, Intune for Education, and other modern management systems. It also sets ups OneDrive cloud syncing by default, whereas other editions allow the user to skip this step and opt-out of using OneDrive.

Here’s the picture Microsoft is trying to paint for schools. You have a 45-minute class. Your students need to be able to sign in on a device they didn’t use yesterday. The login process gets all their content, reliably and quickly. You don’t sit there waiting for 5 minutes for your kids just to login. The devices need to last all day (no 7th period class where the battery dies). Lastly, the devices need to be easy to manage wherein you can install and update apps effortlessly.

“Windows 10 S is aimed at solving that problem for audiences like teachers and students, where you either need no management at all and Microsoft handles it for you or just lightweight management,” Belfiore told VentureBeat. “Windows 10 S delivers on that promise of enhanced battery life, faster sign in, cloud-aware configuration.”

Belfiore’s use of “audiences like” is important here. I asked what the S in Windows 10 S stands for, and “student” was not the correct answer.

“It’s not literally any particular word. It’s about Windows being streamlined, secure, having superior performance. You’ve seen us use this with Xbox One S; it’s the same idea. It’s the core essence of Windows.” Myerson called it the “soul” of today’s Windows.

The reason Microsoft isn’t using the word “student” in the name is pretty simple: Although Windows 10 S is clearly aimed at the group, the company doesn’t want to pigeon-hole it. Microsoft is hoping non-students buy Windows 10 S devices as well. If they find it inadequate, they can always upgrade.

Windows 10 S will be easily upgradeable to Windows 10 Pro via the Windows Store. For educators, the upgrade is free. For end users and businesses, the cost is $49.

More to follow