Today Microsoft announced Code Builder, a tool that lets Minecraft players build structures inside the game with JavaScript. Microsoft announced the news at an education-themed event in New York.

The Code Builder feature is available in a limited beta for Minecraft: Education Edition, starting today.

Microsoft says it hopes the wildly popular pixelated game will become a key tool for teaching STEM topics in classrooms. Looks like Microsoft is stretching that $2.5 billion acquisition into every corner of its business.