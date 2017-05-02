The PC’s hottest game is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It has everything: nude skydivers, janky physics, and Army of Two face masks. It also has an enormous audience.

The Bluehole game studio announced today that Battlegrounds has surpassed 2 million copies sold through Valve’s Steam PC gaming service since its March 23 debut. This comes after the multiplayer survival sim hit 1 million copies sold less than a month ago on April 10. Battlegrounds, which is similar to the Japanese Battle Royale films and books, has 100 people jumping out of a plane and onto an island. You start with nothing but your wits, and you spend match looking for weapons, armor, and other items to help ensure you are the last person standing.

Battlegrounds has is still in an unfinished state as part of Steam’s Early Access portal, but it has caught on with such a huge number of players due to its premise and its popularity as a streaming game on YouTube and Twitch. Bluehole is continuing to work on its hit game, and it has already rolled out a number of updates that has kept players engaged and coming back to see the changes and new weapons. The studio plans to continue with regular updates for the foreseeable future.

“One of the main reasons we were able to hit this sales milestone is that we have a dedicated community who has helped us refine PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” Bluehole chief executive Gang-Seok Kim said in a statement.

To celebrate this latest milestone, Bluehole revealed that it is planning to match donations as part of its upcoming charity event. On Thursday, the studio will hold the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2017 Charity Invitational. This will have players from Europe and North America coming together to compete and to ask fans to donate to the Gamers Outreach Kart program that provides hospitals with recreation and therapy aide. Bluehole will match donations up to a total of $100,000.

“We felt this invitational was a great way to give back and are pleased to make this small contribution to the cause,” said Gang-Seok. “We are glad to support Gamers Outreach in their mission to provide recreation to hospitalized children and help their families cope with long-term treatment.”