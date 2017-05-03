McAfee has created the True Key Game to celebrate World Password Day. It may seem like a silly thing to do, but security firm McAfee knows that games are engaging and they appeal to people in younger demographics who could stand to learn more about security.

World Password Day is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of creating good passwords that are hard to crack.

“As part of one of the world’s most trusted cyber security companies, McAfee, we know a thing or two about protecting your privacy online and helping to create a safer digital world,” the company said in a blog post. “We want users to feel protected, and we know even small details count. We’re always striving to deliver features designed to increase security and simplify your life. On that note, we have a few exciting new features up our sleeve that we’re unveiling just in time for World Password Day.”

Image Credit: McAfee

McAfee is also announcing new Firefox and Edge browser extensions to provide an even more user-friendly, faster and all-around improved True Key experience. It has created a brand-new credit card scanner feature for iOS and Android. Now you can keep credit card info handy by simply scanning them with your camera and storing them right in the True Key app.

And it has added advanced face and fingerprint verification for Android which adds another factor of authentication to provide more convenience, and improve your digital security.

McAfee hopes to draw attention to security through its game, which can bolster your knowledge about the ins and outs of password security and show how multi-factor authentication can layer up your login.

As consumer data breaches become more widespread, it is important for the consumers to understand how to better protect themselves and their personal data by leveraging multi-factor authentication across online accounts. The game teaches consumers the benefits of password managers and good password hygiene.

The game was designed by a McAfee employee, Michel Duguay, who created it in his spare time.