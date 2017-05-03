A PC gaming free-to-play success story is expanding its territory.

Developer Hi-Rez Studios announced today that its team-based shooter Paladins in now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in open beta. The free-to-play game has been playable in open beta on PC since September. Paladins has already had more than 8.5 million downloads on PC.

This brings the shooter to a larger audience, but also helps it further compete with Blizzard’s Overwatch, which launched in May 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Paladin’s can’t match Overwatch’s production budgets (which includes multiple animated short films) or extensive marketing campaigns.

But Hi-Rez has at least one advantage. Its game is free-to-play, while Overwatch is a paid product. That makes it easier for curious players to try Paladins.

Hi-Rez is also touting the first Paladins console tournament, which will take place at DreamHack Valencia 2017 in Spain this July. Teams will compete for a prize pool of $50,000. You can learn how to register for the event here.