Xsolla Capital plans to fund Unreal Engine 4 games as part of a strategic licensing partnership with Epic Games.

Xsolla Capital recently announced it had raised a $50 million royalty investment fund focused on video games, and Epic Games, creator of Unreal Engine 4 (UE4), will partner to help UE4 developers bring their titles to market.

The goal is to foster success for independent developers who want to self-publish their games.

“Xsolla Capital is happy to help Unreal Engine 4 game developers deliver their titles to a wider audience. We’ve seen many independent developers embracing UE4 in new and emerging game genres,” said Dmitri Bourkovski, partner at Xsolla Capital, in a statement. “Xsolla Capital is excited to be a part of bringing these next-level indie titles to existing and expanding game audiences.”

Under the collaboration, Xsolla Capital will support UE4 developers with financial and marketing resources for the development of their projects in addition to covering the costs of custom Unreal Engine licensing, which reduces royalties and provides direct technical support via the Unreal Developer Network (UDN).

Moreover, UE4 developers can benefit from Xsolla’s services, which include worldwide payment solutions, an international customer support team, fraud protection, easy-to-integrate distribution options, and data visualization.

“Now is the perfect time for Xsolla to partner with our team to bring outstanding independent games to market,” said Mike Gamble, European territory manager at Epic Games, in a statement. “Since taking Unreal Engine 4 free two years ago, we’ve seen an enormous rise in high-quality titles made by small teams, and Xsolla is able to share in that success by allowing developers to maintain creative control while receiving many of the benefits a traditional publishing arrangement would provide.”

Together, Epic Games and Xsolla Capital plan to widen the reach of UE4 games in global markets.