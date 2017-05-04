Intel has a multitude of awesome software development tools, including ones for innovating and optimizing media applications, immersive video including 360° and virtual reality, graphics, integrating visual understanding, and more. But sometimes, it’s hard to figure out just which development tool or tools are best for your particular needs and usages.

Below you’ll find a few insights to help you get to the right Intel software tool faster for media and video solutions, so you can focus on the really fun stuff – like building new competitive products and solutions, improving media application performance or video streaming quality for devices from edge to cloud, or even transitioning to more efficient formats like HEVC.

Accelerating Media & Video Processing, Computer Vision Solutions – Which Tool Do I Use?

Developing for:

Intel® Core™ or Intel® Core™ M processors

Select SKUs of Intel® Celeron™, Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Atom® processors with Intel® HD Graphics supporting Intel® Quick Sync Video

Client, mobile and embedded devices – desktop or mobile media applications

OS – Windows* and Embedded Linux*

An Open Source version is also available at Github under the MIT license

Uses & Needs

Fast video playback, encode, processing, media formats conversion or video conferencing

Accelerated processing of RAW video or images

Screen capture

Audio decode & encode support

Used with smart cameras across drones, phones, editors/players, network video recorders, and connected cars

Supports HEVC, AVC, MPEG-2 and audio codecs

Three editions are available:

FREE Community

Essentials

Professional

Developing for:

Format Support – HEVC, AVC, MPEG-2 and MPEG-Audio

Uses & Needs

High-density and fast video decode, encode, transcode

Optimize performance of Media/GPU pipeline

Enhanced graphics programmability or visual analytics (for use with OpenCL™ applications)

Low-level control over encode quality

Debug, analysis and performance/quality optimization tools

Speed ransition to real-time 4K HEVC

Need to measure visual quality (Video Quality Caliper)

Looking for an enterprise-grade telecine interlace reverser (Premium Telecine Interlace Reverser)

Audio codecs

Screen capture

Developing for:

General purpose GPU acceleration on select Intel® processors (see technical specifications). OpenCL primarily targets execution units. An increasing number of extensions are being added to Intel processors to make the benefits of Intel’s fixed function hardware blocks accessible to OpenCL applications.

Accelerate computer vision solutions:

Easily harness the performance of computer vision accelerators from Intel

Add your own custom kernels into your workload pipeline

Quickly deploy computer vision algorithms with deep-learning support using the included Deep Learning Deployment Toolkit Beta

Create OpenVX* workload graphs with the intuitive and easy-to-use Vision Algorithm Designer

Video & Image Processing Suite MegaCore Functions (part of Intel® Quartus® Prime Software Suite IP Catalog)

Developing for:

All Altera FPGA families

Video and image processing applications, such as video surveillance, broadcast, video conferencing, medical and military imaging and automotive displays

Uses & Needs

For design, simulation, verification of hardware bit streams for FPGA devices

optimized building blocks for deinterlacing, color space conversion, alpha blending, scaling and more

Required: CPU supporting Intel® Streaming SIMD Extensions 2 (SSE2)

CPU supporting Intel® Streaming SIMD Extensions 2 (SSE2) OS Support: Windows*, Ubuntu Linux*, OS X*

Format Support – HEVC, VP9, AVC and MPEG-2

Uses & Needs

Develop for HEVC, AVC, MPEG-2 or VP9 decoder or encoder, analyze streams

Interested in saving time and resources

Fine-tune coding pipeline

Inspect full decode and encode process, debug & optimize encoders

Measure and improve visual quality (Video Quality Caliper)

Access to detailed video stream statistics

Innovate for UHD with HDR color support

Required: CPU supporting Intel® Streaming SIMD Extensions 2 (SSE2)

CPU supporting Intel® Streaming SIMD Extensions 2 (SSE2) OS Support: Windows*, Ubuntu Linux*, OS X*

Format/Profile Support – HEVC, VP9, AVS 2.0

Uses & Needs

Perform extensive, enterprise-grade, production-scale media validation and debug for HEVC/VP9 decoders, transcoders, players, and streaming solutions

Develop HEVC or VP9 decoders, inspect decoding results

Significantly accelerate validation cycles, reduce costs and speed time-to-market

Create custom bitstreams for testing and optimize stream base for coverage and usage efficiency

Ensure decoder is compliant to standard, runs with top performance, is robust and resilient to errors

This story originally appeared on Software.intel.com. Copyright 2017