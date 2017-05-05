Forget about Red Bull. For its big birthday, Tera gives you wings.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game game Tera is celebrating its fifth anniversary in North America. The action-based PC game came out in the region on May 1 2012 and now has 26 million registered players around the world. To celebrate the milestone, publisher En Masse Entertainment is giving players new content throughout the month.

This includes the Velik’s Fate update on May 9, which adds two new max-level dungeons to the game. End-game content like this is important for keeping players engaged, as it gives them new experiences to play with friends, earn loot, and challenge themselves.

Anyone who logs in during the event will receive the Fifth Anniversary Wings cosmetic items. The game is also adding three new armor skins.

Tera launched as a subscription-based game, but it went free-to-play in 2013. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions are coming sometime this year. You can learn more about the MMO’s 5-year milestones in the infographic below.

Image Credit: En Masse Entertainment