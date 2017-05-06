(Tech.eu) – Berlin-based moving startup Move24 has received €13 million (about $14.3 million USD) in Series C financing. Innogy Venture Capital led the round, with participation from previous investors Holtzbrinck Ventures, DN Capital, Piton Capital, and Cherry Ventures. This comes after the company raised another €13 million in a Series B round last autumn.Move24 provides moving and relocation services across Europe, including loading and unloading, storage, and handyman and cleaning services. With the new funding, the startup says it seeks become the “leading provider of relocation services of all kinds”. The company also wants to offer more services connected with relocation, such as electricity contracts.
Rumours have spread that Move24 may be considering a merger with their competitor Movinga, but the company denies this.
You can subscribe to Tech.eu’s newsletter here.