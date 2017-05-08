Sony’s Call of Duty deal is still in place, and this means that the Treyarch studio’s planned remastering of many of its classic Zombies mode maps will take a bit longer to hit the other platforms.

Zombies Chronicles, a collection of updated Zombies levels from Treyarch’s previous Call of Duty games, is due out as an add-on pack for 2015’s Call of Duty: Black Ops III on May 16 for PlayStation 4. As with other pieces of Call of Duty downloadable content, players on PC and Xbox One will have to wait around 30 days before they can get the extra zombie-killing action on their platform of choice.

In the Zombies mode, a team of players work together to fight off waves of the undead. You can put up boards on windows, earn cash, and buy upgraded weapons. You often also play as famous actors.

Black Ops III came out 18 months ago, but it is still getting updates. Zombies Chronicles features eight Zombies maps from World at War, Black Ops, and Black Ops II. Treyarch has done the work to get them running in Black Ops III with updated gameplay and visuals to match the Zombies mode on modern systems. This will also give players who jumped into the series with one of the latter games an opportunity to catch up on the mode’s ongoing narrative, which apparently is something that exists.

“Zombies Chronicles is really about the community that made Zombies what it has become today,” Treyarch co-studio head Jason Blundell said in a statement. “Together, we’ve been slaying the undead for nearly 10 years, across different game consoles, and Zombies Chronicles is really about bringing all of those fans together. If you played these maps before on previous consoles, you’re getting a new, stunning and challenging experience — if it’s your first time, this is eight definitive experiences of our Zombies storyline, all in one place.”

Activision has turned Zombies into a main attraction of the Call of Duty series since it debuted as a post-campaign Easter egg in World at War in 2008. Treyarch broke it out into its own, full-fledged mode in Black Ops, and now it has even found its way into other Call of Duty games. At the recent announcement event for Call of Duty WWII, developer Sledgehammer Games confirmed it is planning to include that mode in its game that will launch this November.