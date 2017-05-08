Nexon announced that it is partnering with South Korean mobile game developer Weredsoft on a fantasy role-playing game dubbed Project D.

The Tokyo-based Nexon has acquired global publishing rights for Project D, which will be renamed at a later date. Nexon said that Weredsoft is a promising South Korean game development studio founded in January 2013. The firm has a number of veteran game developers, and it has already published the mobile role-playing game Three Kingdoms Battle in South Korea.

Such games could represent an opportunity for expansion, as Nexon specializes in bringing Asian games to the rest of the world. South Korean gamers have embraced new intellectual property, with great results. Nexon’s Dungeon Fighter game, for instance, has generated $8 billion in revenue in the past decade, according to Owen Mahoney, CEO of Nexon, who spoke at our GamesBeat Summit conference last week.

Weredsoft’s new mobile game, Project D, is a side-scrolling 2D mobile action RPG with fancy graphics in a fantasy universe. Nexon said it is similar in quality to console games. We’ll presume that means it has console-quality graphics and it is a long experience with a huge world to explore. The companies haven’t announced when they will launch Project D.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Weredsoft, which has excellent development capabilities and a creative approach,” Nexon CEO Jiwon Park said in a canned statement. “By fusing Nexon’s global publishing power with Weredsoft’s development acumen, we believe Project D will be a success in the global mobile game market.”

Jiwon Kang, the CEO and cofounder of Weredsoft, said, “We are confident that our partnership with Nexon, which has deep experience in game publishing, will help drive the success of this title. We will focus on game development to create more fun experiences for our users across the globe.”