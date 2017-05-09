Well, this is one way you can compete with Dota 2 or League of Legends. You just get wonderfully weird.

In what is one of the most bizarre crossovers in gaming history, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Smite is getting a Bob Ross-themed bundle of content today for PC and May 16 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You know, the painter who makes the happy little trees. The $10 bundle includes a Bob Ross skin for Sylvanus, a hero in the game that rides a giant tree (sounds like a good fit).

Developer Hi-Rez Studios partnered with Twitch for this new content. Twitch regularly runs marathons of Bob Ross’s The Joy of Painting series.

The free-to-play Smite came out in 2014. While it hasn’t reached the heights of top competitors like Dota 2 or League of Legends, it has found success with its third-person take on MOBAs.

“We’ve partnered with Twitch for special Smite content in the past, and this latest collaboration is something our dev team was really excited to work on,” said Todd Harris, co-founder and chief operating officer of Hi-Rez Studios, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The Joy of Painting inspired artists across the game industry and the Twitch livestreams introduced Bob to gamers worldwide. We’re grateful to the Bob Ross estate and Twitch for enabling us to re-introduce and honor Bob Ross given the global Smite audience.”

The Bob Ross Bundle also includes some other cosmetic items, like special loading frames. You can check it all out here.

So, can I now begin dreaming of Bob Ross coming to Super Smash Bros.?