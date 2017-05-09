Electronic Arts’ Motive studio has grown to more than 100 employees in Montreal, the company said today.

The studio is run by Jade Raymond, group general manager in charge of Motive as well as EA’s Visceral studio in Redwood City, Calif. Motive had to ramp up quickly, as EA hired Raymond away from Ubisoft in July 2015.

EA assigned Motive to do work on new Star Wars titles, including the Star Wars Battlefront II game coming later this year. Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer at EA, said during the company’s earnings call today that Motive had ramped up and was finalizing its new office space.

“It’s been exciting to build such a great new team,” Jorgensen said.

Over time, the expansion will be more gradual, with Motive growing from more than 100 people to around 150, Jorgensen said.