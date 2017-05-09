Star Wars has become a bankable brand on mobile.

Publisher Electronic Arts revealed today that the mobile role-playing game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes boasts average play times of 162 minutes a day. This info came as part of EA’s Q4 and full fiscal year 2017 earnings report, which boasts record net sales and operating cash flow thanks largely to digital revenue streams like Galaxy of Heroes.

That is a high level of engagement. For a free-to-play app like Galaxy of Heroes, having users play the game regularly and for long stretches of time make them more likely to spend money on microtransactions.

The RPG launched in 2015, but it is still the No. 70 ranked game in Apple App Store, according to App Annie. It’s competing favorably with the new Star Wars: Force Arena, the player-vs.-player based hero game that came out earlier this year.

For the fiscal year 2017, digital sales made up 61 percent of EA’s net sales with $3.034 billion. This is up 20 percent year over year.