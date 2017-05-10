Mobile games have become a big part of Electronic Arts‘ business, and the company hopes to expand that today with the release of a new Maxis studio game The Sims Mobile.

Over time, The Sims has generated billions of dollars in revenue for EA, and the opportunity in the $41 billion mobile game industry may be the biggest of all because mobile reaches the broad demographics that match the audience for The Sims.

Developed by the creators of The Sims and SimCity franchises, The Sims Mobile is inspired by The Sims 4 Legacy Challenge, which encouraged players to build a successful multigenerational family, while unlocking and collecting heirlooms along the way. As players progress in the mobile game, these items offer different gameplay benefits that help Sims achieve their Life Goals throughout the game.

EA has launched mobile games in The Sims franchise before, but it is due for a refresh. EA also has an opportunity to scoop up new mobile users who haven’t played Sims games before. And The Sims hasn’t had this kind of multigenerational gameplay on mobile before.

In The Sims Mobile, players can also interact with their friends. Their Sims can host and attend parties, develop relationships as best friends, enemies, soul mates, and more with their friends’ Sims, and share in big moments together in the game.

The Sims Mobile is now available on iOS and Android devices as a free download in Brazil, with other regions to follow. Meanwhile, Sims fans and mobile gamers worldwide can look forward to its official launch coming soon.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, EA generated $628 million in revenue from mobile games, and Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, said in an analyst call yesterday, “On mobile, our Sims franchise has been a genre leader since launch, and this year we’re going to deliver a brand new, deeply social experience for this wide-reaching global community.”