Microsoft’s biggest event of the year is upon us once again: Build 2017 is being held in Seattle from May 10 to May 12. You can stream the company’s developer conference here or watch via the embedded livestream below.

Day 1’s keynote is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific (11:00 a.m. Eastern) while Day 2’s keynote starts at 8:30 a.m. Pacific (11:30 a.m. Eastern).

Build attracts developers from all around the world and is always full of big news. Here is a recap of what happened last year: Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2016.

This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to talk about Azure, Bing, HoloLens, .NET, Office, Visual Studio, Windows 10 (but not so much Windows 10 Mobile), Xbox, and everything in between. There will also be a few surprises, as is typical with such large conferences.

We will be covering today’s keynote live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses. The stream above should continue covering sessions after the keynote concludes.