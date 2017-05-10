More people are devoting their free time to gaming.

Nielsen, the data group you know best for TV ratings, released its 2017 report on the gaming market today. It notes that 64 percent of U.S. population 13 years of age and older are gamers in 2016, up from 63 percent in 2015. That figure was at 58 percent in 2012.

Nielsen attributes the steady growth to new software like Pokémon Go and Overwatch, while the launch of updated consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro has expanded consumer choices.

Also, 46 percent of gamers only play on one device in 2017, up from 42 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, those who play on two devices is down from 40 percent to 38 percent.

Nielsen is noting that after years of growth, mobile and tablet game seems to be leveling off a bit. It says that 62 percent of console gamers also play games on mobile and tablets in 2017, down from 66 percent in 2016. Nielson also noted that 47 percent of gamers name consoles as their favorite device to play on. Computers followed at 27 percent, with mobile close behind at 26 percent.

People are also spending more of their leisure time playing games. People in the U.S. devote 12 percent of their leisure time to gaming in 2017, up from 11 percent in 2016.