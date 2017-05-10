Jen-Hsun Huang is a big fan of artificial intelligence, as it helps his company Nvidia sell a lot more AI chips.

In an earnings call yesterday, the CEO responded to a question by saying, “AI is going to infuse all of software.” He’ll talk more about this topic today at the Nvidia GPU Tech conference in San Jose, Calif., where he is delivering a keynote speech. The event draws about 7,000 people, many for talks on AI. Nvidia also said yesterday it plans to train 100,000 developers this year on deep learning technology, which is one form of AI that is delivering rapid advances across a variety of industries.

Huang wasn’t the only one singing AI’s praises during the call.

“AI has quickly emerged as the single most powerful source of technology,” said Colette Kress, chief financial officer at Nvidia, during the call. “And at the center of AI are Nvidia GPUs.”

Image Credit: Nvidia

Here’s what Huang had to say during the conference call.

First of all, AI is going to infuse all of software. AI is going to eat software and it’s going to be in every aspect of software. Every single software developer has to learn Deep Learning. Every single software developer has to apply machine learning. Every software developer will have to learn AI. Every single company will use AI. AI is the automation of automation and it will likely be the transmission. We’re going to, for the first time, see the transmission of automation the way we’re seeing the transmission and wireless broadcast of information for the very first time. I’m going to be able to send you automation. Send you a little automation by email. So the ability for AI to transform industries is well understood now. It’s really about automation of everything and the implications of it is quite large. We’ve been using, now, Deep Learning — We’ve been in the area of Deep Learning for about six years and the rest of the world has been focused on Deep Learning for about somewhere between one to two and some of them are just learning about it. And almost no companies today use AI in a large way. So on the one hand, we know now that the technology is of extreme value and we are getting a better understanding of how to apply it. On the other hand, no industry uses it at the moment. The automotive industries and the processes [are] being revolutionized because of it. The manufacturing industry will be. Everything in transport will be. Retail, e-tail, everything will be. So I think the impact is going to be large, and we’re just getting started. We’re just getting started.