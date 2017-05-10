Uber is making it easier for you to get to your most-frequented places faster. The company launched a Saved Places option that lets you bookmark your favorite restaurant, hotel, friend’s house, store, or venue, promising to eliminate the time spent trying to remember addresses.

Previously, you could list your home and work location as favorite places. And with the with the redesign of the rider app in November, Uber used machine learning to surface destinations it believed you might be going to based on time of day and past behavior. But that technology can’t as easily account for places you don’t go consistently, which is where Saved Places will come in handy.

Not only can you bookmark your friend’s house, but Uber also lets you name it so you can find it easily. When en route to such a destination, there will be an option to save the address. The next time you want to go to that place, tap in the “Where to?” text field and then select “more saved places,” where you’ll find a list of bookmarks.

The company stated that in early tests, airports, hotels, and colleges were the most popular use cases for its latest feature, along with taco and bagel shops, grandma’s house, karaoke, and jiu-jitsu dojo.

“Saved Places is another way we’re designing our app around riders, and our core beliefs that time is a luxury and the info you need should always be at your fingertips,” explained Kabeer Manchanda and Sherry Wong in a blog post.