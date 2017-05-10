We missed last week’s GamesBeat Decides because we were in Berkeley, California, for our GamesBeat Summit event. We will upload the talks and panels from that event over on your YouTube page, so you should bookmark that.

But staff writer Mike Minotti and PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb are back this week to continue covering the march to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show coming up in Los Angeles next month. This week, we preview what to expect from Bethesda, Ubisoft, and Activision.

We also spend a lot of time trying to figure out if this is the year we get The Elder Scrolls VI. [Note: They didn’t even think to ask their editor, the team’s biggest role-playing game fan, about this. I’m adding this lapse to their permanent files. –Ed.]

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

Follow us:

In addition to the E3 preview, we talk about the news and a bunch of games, including:

Prey

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Expeditions Vikings

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Heroes of the Storm

And Zelda: Breath of the Wild

So I think you should join us by clicking play on the audio version below or the video version above: