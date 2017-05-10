Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac Games, has never been shy about expressing his opinions. He spoke out against the travel ban, and he talked about leadership with Mike Gallagher, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

For more than two decades, Price has led the maker of games such as Ratchet & Clank and the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man video game. He had to help defend the industry against censorship efforts on First Amendment grounds, and in January he showed what it was like to be a leader when he created a YouTube video to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

He talked about leadership with Mike Gallagher, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association and a frequent speaker at our events, at our recent GamesBeat Summit 2017 event. They talked about the need to be vigilant about protecting the industry, particularly in the emerging fields of games for augmented reality and virtual reality.

Price explained his views on how to keep 250 people moving in the same direction and ensuring that the company embraces diversity and diverse views in making its games. Gallagher also talked about the issues he faces as the leader of the game industry’s lobbying group, such as state-by-state legislation about video games and taxation of digital games.