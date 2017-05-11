Netflix has opened a new European customer service hub in Amsterdam, as the video-streaming giant commits to employing more than 400 people by the end of 2018.

The new customer service base will employ 170 people at first, but the company said it plans to grow this number to 345 by end of the year and surpass 400 a year later.

Netflix actually opened its European headquarters in Amsterdam way back in 2015 as the company began ramping up its presence in the region, and last month it relocated to a new EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) HQ building in the city after “having outgrown” its previous location. The HQ currently counts 120 employees working across areas such as marketing, PR, finance, legal, and business development.

Netflix’s only other existing European office is in London, after the company relocated its French base to the Netherlands last August.

The new customer service hub, which is located in a building separate from the HQ, will serve Netflix’s subscriber base across 11 European markets, including the U.K., Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. A Netflix spokesperson told VentureBeat that customers in these markets were previously serviced externally through outsourced partners.

Amsterdam is home to a number of notable technology companies, including payments platform Adyen, TomTom, and WeTransfer, while Uber also calls the Dutch city its home in Europe — the ride-hailing giant recently revealed plans to more than double its headcount in Amsterdam, taking it to 1,000.

Netflix also recently revealed it had raised $1 billion in debt to fund new content and other “strategic acquisitions,” and the company claims that it has committed $1.75 billion to European productions since launching in Europe back in 2012.

“Europe is a creative center for great storytelling that resonates around the world, and we continue to invest in European content,” noted Netflix cofounder and CEO Reed Hastings, in a press release.