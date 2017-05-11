Everyone’s favorite Italian plumber is making the odyssey to Los Angeles.

Nintendo revealed its plans for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, the gaming trade show that will take place from June 13 to June 15 in Los Angeles. Super Mario Odyssey for the Switch, the next entry in the Japanese company’s landmark platforming series, will headline the event for Nintendo. Odyssey is set to come out late this year, making it an important part of Nintendo’s strategy to sell a lot of Switches this holiday.

Nintendo will stream multiple events during E3. On June 13 at 9 a.m. Pacific, it will host a spotlight showcasing games coming out for the Switch in 2017, including Super Mario Odyssey. You’ll be able to watch it here. Right after that, Nintendo Treehouse Live will start broadcasting, showing off more Switch and 3DS games.

Arms and Splatoon 2, upcoming multiplayer games for the Switch, will also be at the event. Nintendo is hosting tournaments for both at its E3 booth. Arms comes out shortly after E3 on June 16, with Splatoon 2 following on July 21.

“Our various E3 activities will showcase the next steps for Nintendo Switch, from a summer of social competitive gaming to a holiday season highlighted by a milestone Mario adventure,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, in a press release sent to GamesBeat.