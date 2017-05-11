Paragon’s upcoming roster addition is ready to shoot lasers and roll her eyes at her dad.

Epic Games today revealed Phase, the newest hero for its multiplayer online battle arena for PlayStation 4 and PC. She’s coming as part of the free The Age of Intellect update, which comes out on May 16. New content like this is essential to keeping players engaged with a free-to-play game like Paragon.

Phase is a support character that can help other heroes with neon rays of energy. She also has the fashion sense of a disenchanted teenager who loves the mall clothing chain Hot Topic (and all its hipster-meets-goth aesthetics).

“Link to your allies and empower them to fight longer, harder, and more fiercely than you ever thought possible,” Epic detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. You can see the character in action above. She seems to fight with all the powers of a neon-infused dance rave.

MOBAs are some of the most popular games in the lucrative competitive gaming scene. Big hits like League of Legends and Dota 2 lead the pack. Paragon had 832,000 active players as of January.

Paragon is still in open beta, but the line between that and an official release becomes blurry for a free-to-play game like this. Epic still needs to worry about attracting players and retaining. Consistent new content is one way to achieve that goal.

The update also brings some tweaks and balance changes to the game’s other heroes and a new monthly reward system. You can view the full update notes here.