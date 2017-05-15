I think it was The Pixies that said “If man is an i5, then God is an i7” — or something like that. I’m not great with lyrics. But, regardless, Intel is allegedly preparing to show us what i9 is and AMD will have a competitor of its own.

Intel is preparing to reveal a new line of Core i9 processors for enthusiasts that will feature six-or-more cores, according to a leaked image on the AnandTech forums. AMD, meanwhile, is planning to launch its Threadripper CPUs that feature 10-or-more cores in June, according to a report on WCCFTech. These new chips should compete directly against one another as the new high-end chips for consumers looking to build extremely capable rigs. But since Intel nor AMD have made any official announcements, we still don’t pricing or exact release dates.

When it comes to Intel, the company is planning to roll out the new Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X chips, and it is the latter that will get the Core i9 branding. Here’s the lineup starting with the most powerful:

Core i9-7920X: 12 cores/24 threads, unknown clock, 16.5MB cache, 140W, 44 PCIe lanes

12 cores/24 threads, unknown clock, 16.5MB cache, 140W, 44 PCIe lanes Core i9-7900X: 10 cores/20 threads, 3.3-to-4.3GHz, 13.75MB cache, 140W, 44 PCIe lanes

10 cores/20 threads, 3.3-to-4.3GHz, 13.75MB cache, 140W, 44 PCIe lanes Core i9-7820X: 8 cores/16 threads, 3.6-to-4.3GHz, 11MB cache, 140W, 28 PCIe lanes

8 cores/16 threads, 3.6-to-4.3GHz, 11MB cache, 140W, 28 PCIe lanes Core i9-7800X: 6 cores/12 threads, 3.5-to-4GHz, 8.25MB cache, 140W, 28 PCIe lanes

For AMD, this is part of its Ryzen 9 line. Here are the rumored details:

Ryzen 9 1998X: 16 cores/32 threads, 3.5-to-3.9GHz, 155W

16 cores/32 threads, 3.5-to-3.9GHz, 155W Ryzen 9 1998: 16 cores/32 threads, 3.2-to-3.6GHz, 155W

16 cores/32 threads, 3.2-to-3.6GHz, 155W Ryzen 9 1977X: 14 cores/28 threads, 3.5-to-4.1GHz, 155W

14 cores/28 threads, 3.5-to-4.1GHz, 155W Ryzen 9 1977: 14 cores/28 threads, 3.2-to-3.7GHz, 140W

14 cores/28 threads, 3.2-to-3.7GHz, 140W Ryzen 9 1976X: 12 cores/24 threads, 3.6-to-4.1GHz, 140W

12 cores/24 threads, 3.6-to-4.1GHz, 140W Ryzen 9 1956X: 12 cores/24 threads, 3.2-to-3.8GHz, 125W

12 cores/24 threads, 3.2-to-3.8GHz, 125W Ryzen 9 1956: 12 cores/24 threads, 3.0-to-3.7GHz, 125W

12 cores/24 threads, 3.0-to-3.7GHz, 125W Ryzen 9 1955X: 10 cores, 3.6-to-4.0GHz, 125W

10 cores, 3.6-to-4.0GHz, 125W Ryzen 9 1955: 10 cores, 3.1-to-3.7GHz, 125W

Gamers will probably only need these CPUs in specific circumstances because an i7 Kaby Lake or a high-end Ryzen 7 are going to handle even 4K gaming without bottlenecking your performance. But, at the same time, it’s exciting to see how Intel and AMD want to take this space forward and what the high-end is going to look like. And if these rumors prove accurate, this PC gaming monkey has gone to heaven.